ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.