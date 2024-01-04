ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
