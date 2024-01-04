Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

