Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,473 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 118,766 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of AHH opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 222.86%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

