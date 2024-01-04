Arlington Partners LLC Sells 214,794 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.