Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.33 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.98 and its 200 day moving average is $280.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.