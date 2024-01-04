Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.22. 271,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 943,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.