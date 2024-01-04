Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 4.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.05. 95,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 430,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $838.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

