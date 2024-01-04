Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 960.7 days.

Arcadis Stock Down 4.3 %

ARCVF stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Arcadis has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.