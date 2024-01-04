Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 960.7 days.
Arcadis Stock Down 4.3 %
ARCVF stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Arcadis has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.
Arcadis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadis
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.