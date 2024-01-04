Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

