Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

