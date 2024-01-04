Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.
Aperam Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.