Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

