Analyzing WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) and WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and WEG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.56 billion 0.10 -$65.31 million ($5.87) -0.65 WEG N/A N/A N/A $1.15 6.60

WEG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.4% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPI Composites and WEG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 0 9 4 0 2.31 WEG 0 1 0 0 2.00

TPI Composites currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than WEG.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and WEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -11.97% -623.20% -16.25% WEG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TPI Composites beats WEG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. It operates in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About WEG

WEG S.A. engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods. It also provides solutions for the generation of renewable and distributed energy through hydro, thermal, biomass, wind, and solar energy power plants; solutions for industry; UPSs and alternators for groups of generators; conventional and movable electric substations; industrial electrical and electronic systems; industrial paint and varnish; and paints for automotive repainting. WEG S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jaragua do Sul, Brazil.

