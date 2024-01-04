Analyzing Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -10.68% -196.25% -16.33% Expion360 -102.98% -73.21% -46.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $19.82 million 5.49 -$6.55 million ($0.02) -165.00 Expion360 $7.16 million 4.91 -$7.54 million ($0.96) -5.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrovaya and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Electrovaya’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Expion360 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

