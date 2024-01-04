Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $118.12

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Barclays raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

WIX stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

