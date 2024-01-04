Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) PT at C$166.89

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$166.67.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

TSE:TFII opened at C$175.80 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$133.84 and a 12-month high of C$188.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

