Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $34.55

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.55.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 408,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after buying an additional 2,084,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 157,108 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

