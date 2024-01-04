Analysts Set Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Target Price at C$22.79

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.79.

A number of analysts have commented on NBLY shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NBLY opened at C$16.31 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.57. The company has a market cap of C$730.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

