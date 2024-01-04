Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $11.58

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

IREN opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Iris Energy by 1,079.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 186,420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

