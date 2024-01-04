Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.03 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 220.13, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock worth $31,778,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.