Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $53.62

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.62.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insider Activity at Ameresco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $7,858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 32.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Down 6.0 %

AMRC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.