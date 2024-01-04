American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.07.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

