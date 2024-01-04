American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 50,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 79.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

