American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $143.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

