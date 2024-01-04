Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

