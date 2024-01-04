AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares $0.28 Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $188.69 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

