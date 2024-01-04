Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

