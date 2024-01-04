Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$40.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$185.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.1514228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00. In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00. Also, Director Anthony Long acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. Insiders have acquired 5,975 shares of company stock worth $224,070 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.