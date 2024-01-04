Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head to Head Survey

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 4.84 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -4.55 Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 11.31 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -0.67

This table compares Alector and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alector and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 2 7 0 2.60 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $14.18, indicating a potential upside of 84.42%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.87%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38%

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

