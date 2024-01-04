Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Down 3.9 %

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Wealth Management Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

