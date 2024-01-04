ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

ADTRAN stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $561.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 464,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 143,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

