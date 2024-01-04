ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
AEY opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.