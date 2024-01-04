Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -3.52 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -1.62

Analyst Recommendations

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.91%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 418.03%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42%

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

