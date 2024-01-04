Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

