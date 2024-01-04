AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

