A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Creative Planning boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 115,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

