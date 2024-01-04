51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.6 %
COE stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.