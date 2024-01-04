51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.6 %

COE stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

