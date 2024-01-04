4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

