3,165 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.