3,076 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.