3,010 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 46.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $113.72 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

