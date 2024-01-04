1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

