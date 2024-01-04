1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 47,444 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

