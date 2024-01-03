Zacks Research Weighs in on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.7 %

CWCO opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

