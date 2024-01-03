Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $346.90 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.72. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

