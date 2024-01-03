Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

