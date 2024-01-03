Zacks Research Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $18,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.