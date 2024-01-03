Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

