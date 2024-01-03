Xponance Inc. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 2.9 %

CDW opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

