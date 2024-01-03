Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NSC stock opened at $235.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average is $214.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

