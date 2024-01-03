Xponance Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

